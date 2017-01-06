WEATHER

STORMWATCH: Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Moderate to heavy rain will arrive late tonight and spread across the entire region overnight into early Saturday morning. Occasionally heavy rain will continue into midday, before easing up a bit in the afternoon and early evening; but winds will become strong and gusty as the rain is easing, so downed trees and power outages are possible. Tomorrow's storm ranks 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. A second and even stronger wave of wind and rain will arrive tomorrow night and continue through Sunday morning. This system ranks 4 on our Storm Impact Scale, the strongest and highest-ranking storm to hit the Bay Area since we introduced the Impact Scale two years ago. Rainfall potential for the weekend ranges from 3 to 5 inches generally, and 5 to 10 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains. With such heavy rain and strong winds, there are concerns about localized flooding, downed trees and power lines, power outages, mudslides, hydroplaning, and debris flows in the burn scar areas of last year's wildfires. Rain will begin to taper off Sunday evening, with lingering showers into Monday.

Concord 58
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 56

Coast
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Around 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60

North Bay
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Around 60

South Bay
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Around 60

Sunday:
Heavy Rain & Gusty Wind
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland

