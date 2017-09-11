WEATHER

Strong wind knocks out power in parts of South Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

Gusting winds knocked down trees and power lines in the South Bay where thousands of residents lost power Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
Gusting winds knocked down trees and power lines in the South Bay where thousands of residents lost power Monday morning.

The good news is more customers are seeing their power turned back on.

At this time, PG&E is reporting 2,600 customers are still without power in the South Bay.

WATCH: ABC7 News latest weather forecast

The power was out at a stoplight located at Winchester Boulevard and Moorpark Avenue in San Jose, making it a very dangerous intersection. Drivers can expect to have a hard time seeing anything is there, so officials are warning them to take it slow and treat those stoplights without power as four way stops.


Trees down into power lines is what has been causing many of the power outages.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department received more than 20 calls within an hour Monday morning, and the San Jose Fire Department also got several calls.

Although the winds have died down, officials are advising drivers to watch out for debris.

Click here for more stories and video about weather where you live and across the globe.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwindwind damagePG&Epower outagetree fallSan JoseSaratogaLos Gatos
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Now a tropical storm, Irma hits Florida with wind, flooding
ABC7 News forecast for Monday afternoon
Tampa hit hard by Irma
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2 storm, as it approaches Naples
More Weather
Top Stories
September 11 remembrance ceremony in New York -- WATCH LIVE
Now a tropical storm, Irma hits Florida with wind, flooding
President Trump leads moment of silence to mark 9/11 anniversary
San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Video shows U.C. Berkeley cop confiscating vendor's cash
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
SF man known as 'Bubbles' in LGBT community shot dead
Records Irma smashed as it barreled toward Florida
Show More
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2 storm, as it approaches Naples
VIDEO: Ft. Myers resident says he should have evacuated
9 looting suspects arrested in Ft. Lauderdale
San Francisco fire battalion chief dies in line of duty
Keuchel loses control, AL West-leading Astros swept by A's
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Now a tropical storm, Irma hits Florida with wind, flooding
San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
September 11 remembrance ceremony in New York -- WATCH LIVE
More Video