Strong wind knocks out power in parts of South Bay

Major intersections in San Jose w/out power due to downed power lines. Remember to treat as 4 way stop. pic.twitter.com/On5k0r307m — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) September 11, 2017

So much debris on the roads this morning in Los Gatos, Campbell and San Jose. pic.twitter.com/puxfj5HlNA — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) September 11, 2017

Warning South Bay! Several reports of live wires down. Wind is knocking down trees/branches & debris. pic.twitter.com/pAkWqUlynT — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) September 11, 2017

Gusting winds knocked down trees and power lines in the South Bay where thousands of residents lost power Monday morning.The good news is more customers are seeing their power turned back on.At this time, PG&E is reporting 2,600 customers are still without power in the South Bay.The power was out at a stoplight located at Winchester Boulevard and Moorpark Avenue in San Jose, making it a very dangerous intersection. Drivers can expect to have a hard time seeing anything is there, so officials are warning them to take it slow and treat those stoplights without power as four way stops.Trees down into power lines is what has been causing many of the power outages.The Santa Clara County Fire Department received more than 20 calls within an hour Monday morning, and the San Jose Fire Department also got several calls.Although the winds have died down, officials are advising drivers to watch out for debris.