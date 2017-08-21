SOLAR ECLIPSE

Students watch eclipse at Richmond school

EMBED </>More Videos

Gabriel Chilcott adjusted his bright yellow sun costume as he prepared to greet hundreds of school children for the first total eclipse of the sun in decades. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
Gabriel Chilcott adjusted his bright yellow sun costume as he prepared to greet hundreds of school children for the first total eclipse of the sun in decades.

The principal at Richmond's Mira Vista K-8 School, Chilcott believed this to be the most unique first day of school in his career.

"You don't get eclipses very often," he explained. "And, on the first day of school, getting everybody together and celebrating that is fantastic."

It was an extra added bonus for the first day of classes, a field trip of sorts out to the playground. "This is my first time seeing an eclipse and I'm really excited," said student Emalee Aymar.

Each student had a "passport" to draw pictures in and a chance to cycle through various stations, learning everything from the relative size of the sun and the moon to the cities and states that were in the path of totality.

"We made cootie catcher actually," said fourth grader Zahyare Lear, unfazed by the heavy overcast that obscured most of the peak period of the eclipse. "There's the partial eclipse, the total eclipse, the sun and the moon," explained Lear as he proudly showed us the folded paper contraption.

Despite the low clouds and fog, the sun did pop through, at just the right moment, practically on Principal Chilcott's cue. "I counted down, asked for the sun," said Chilcott, "and then it popped through, right at the apex. That was pretty amazing."


FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsemoonhistorysciencesummerconsumerstudentsRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
VIDEO: 7 ways to watch the solar eclipse in the Bay Area
SOLAR ECLIPSE
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
More solar eclipse
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse
EB Highway 4 reopens in Antioch following police activity
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
VIDEOS: ABC7 at Bay Area eclipse watch parties
How Trump has divided his time between the White House and Trump properties
Ohio judge shot in ambush attack outside courthouse in stable condition
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Decision on right wing rally at Crissy Field expected soon
Show More
Trump to outline Afghan strategy in national TV address
New Caltrans report illustrates benefits of commuter rail
Search underway for 10 sailors after US destroyer collision
1 dead as vehicle rams bus stops in Marseille, France
West Nile Virus detected in Monterey Co. for first time this year
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse
Babysitters seen putting 7-month-old in fridge
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
Trump watches eclipse from the White House
More Video