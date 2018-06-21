ACCUWEATHER

Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior

EMBED </>More Videos

Does hot weather turn us into jerks? The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Does hot weather turn us into jerks?

The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. One theory behind the change in behavior has to do with heat causing an increase in heart rate and testosterone, leaving people more inclined to fight.

When people experience discomfort due to something they have no control over, it makes them angry, another theory suggests.

When the heat is high, try not to lose your cool!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhealthsummeraccuweatherheatheat wave
ACCUWEATHER
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Incredible 'elephant trunk' tornado captured in Colorado
More accuweather
WEATHER
Weather Forecast for Sunday
Red flag fire conditions have East Bay crews on alert
Bay Area heat: Triple-digit temps; Fire danger still high
Heat wave coming to the Bay Area this weekend
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News