Tahoe travelers hopeful for snowy trips

Meteorologists predict that a winter weather storm will bring some rain to lower lying areas and snow near Lake Tahoe, threatening holiday travelers.A.J. Speer had plans to ski over the weekend, but now he's putting his plans on hold. "I know a whole bunch of people are going up Friday night with the rain and a whole bunch of snow. It's going to be hectic so I'm waiting until after Christmas so I can spend time with my family," he said.Others say they're going to tough it out. "We rented a car with four-wheel drive so hopefully we'll be good. Maybe some chains," San Francisco resident Lindsey Belknap told ABC7 News.Those living in Tahoe say they're prepared for the storm. "There's been a lot of talk of tomorrow's upcoming storm hitting Tahoe," said Aaron Schweifler, Sports Basement manager. "Every part of our snow business is really busy. It feels like a miracle Christmas time snow."No one seems to be more excited about the snow then 7-year-old Sasha Heumann. "I want to see the Christmas trees and I want to make a snowman or two. I really want to make a snowman."Her sister Chloe is just as excited. "Snowman, snow angels and then I don't know yet but it's going to be fun," she said.Whether you're staying in the Bay Area or braving it to Tahoe Christmas will be full of eventful weather this year.