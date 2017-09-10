HURRICANE IRMA

Tampa hit hard by Irma

EMBED </>More Videos

Tampa Florida's been hit hard by Irma. (KGO-TV)

By
TAMPA, Florida (KGO) --
Tampa's been hit hard by Irma. Mari Rivas knows firsthand. She and her family decided to stay put and ride out the storm largely because of her four pets. They have plenty of food and water and her house is all boarded up.

But with Irma pounding Florida's west coast, Rivas has big regrets.

"I almost feel like crying," said Rivas. "I'm very stressed. I do truly wish I would have evacuated because even right now I hear the winds outside and I hear the tree that's right outside my window hitting my roof and I'm worried it's going to fall onto my house."

But others say it hasn't been that bad. ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann's nephew Harry Shumann lives in a condo building in Naples where he's managed to stay safe.

"Me and my father actually used mattresses to cover our lanai windows so the wind won't push through which luckily has worked perfectly," said Shumann. "Branches and trees have fallen all over, but everything's okay."

PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida


As for those who heeded the warning, they made it to safety but only after a grueling drive. Naples resident Ed Walters said it took him 26 hours to get to Georgia, three times longer than it would normally take. Now he wonders what things are like back home.

"You have mixed feelings," said Walters. "You feel glad that you made the right decision to get out but you don't know what the heck to expect when you get back."

Video shows trees bending just after daybreak as Irma approaches
EMBED More News Videos

People waiting out the storm in Islamorada in the Florida Keys survey the damage just after daybreak.


Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Irma.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane irmasevere weatherstormstorm damagewind damagewindrainfloodingFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: Ft. Myers resident tells ABC7 News he should have evacuated
Tampa waters get sucked backward ahead of Irma
Records Irma smashed as it barreled toward Florida
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
HURRICANE IRMA
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2 storm, as it approaches Naples
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
Records Irma smashed as it barreled toward Florida
Florida sheriff: Do not shoot at hurricane
More hurricane irma
WEATHER
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2 storm, as it approaches Naples
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
ABC7 News forecast for Monday morning
Records Irma smashed as it barreled toward Florida
More Weather
Top Stories
Video shows U.C. Berkeley cop confiscating hot dog vendor's cash
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
SF man known as 'Bubbles' in LGBT community shot dead
Records Irma smashed as it barreled toward Florida
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 2 storm, as it approaches Naples
VIDEO: Ft. Myers resident tells ABC7 News he should have evacuated
9 looting suspects arrested in Ft. Lauderdale
San Francisco fire battalion chief dies in line of duty
Show More
Keuchel loses control, AL West-leading Astros swept by A's
Newton throws 2 TDs to lead Panthers past 49ers 23-3
Day after hitting for cycle, Abreu 2 HRs, Chisox top Giants
Carr, Raiders edge out Titans yet again 26-13
Tampa waters get sucked backward ahead of Irma
More News
Top Video
Video shows U.C. Berkeley cop confiscating hot dog vendor's cash
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
SF man known as 'Bubbles' in LGBT community shot dead
Records Irma smashed as it barreled toward Florida
More Video