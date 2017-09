Before Hurricane Irma lashes Tampa with potentially life-threatening floods, residents are seeing something of the opposite: The waters of the bay have receded.The phenomenon, which has left parts of the bay as dry as a beach, is caused by strong offshore winds from the historically powerful storm.Video taken by ABC affiliate WFTS shows that people were out walking on the dry bay ahead of the 6 p.m. curfew.Officials have urged residents to shelter in place during the dangerous storm. The eye of the storm is expected to pass over Tampa or nearby sometime late Sunday or early Monday.