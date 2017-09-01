HURRICANE HARVEY

Texans players spend time at NRG Center shelter

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The Houston Texans at a Hurricane Harvey shelter at NRG Center. (HoustonTexans&#47;Twitter)</span></div>
Players and staff from the Houston Texans paid a visit to their hometown fans affected by Hurricane Harvey in a shelter at NRG Center on Thursday.


Over 50 members of the organization spent more than an hour at the shelter, signing autographs and taking pictures.



Antonia, who requested her last name not be used, watched her son, Chris, play catch with quarterback Tom Savage.

"I was sitting down on the cots trying to figure out which bills I could pay," she told ESPN. "I didn't know what we were going to do. And then they walked in, and everything felt OK."


Texans head coach Bill O'Brien spent his time at the shelter talking to kids.

"It's going to take a while to get back, but this city is tough," O'Brien said. "These people here are great. We've got great fans here. And they're going to get back on their feet quickly."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyhurricanesportsHouston Texans
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
92-year-old evacuee thankful for 'magnificent' rescuers
Houston Zoo reopens Friday with $5 tickets
Free data recovery offered to those affected by Harvey
Miranda Lambert helps animals affected by Hurricane Harvey
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Houston Zoo reopens Friday with $5 tickets
Free data recovery offered to those affected by Harvey
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
More Weather
Top Stories
Hot weather forces some schools to dismiss early today
Woman arrested in San Francisco Muni hate crime incident
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources during heat wave
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
92-year-old evacuee thankful for 'magnificent' rescuers
Epic Bay Area heat wave forces cancellation of events, school activities
Show More
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
Bay Area traffic expected to spike after Labor Day
Westbound I-80 in San Pablo reopens following big-rig crash
Driver hospitalized after car plunges off cliff on I-580
Suspect swims out to sea in escape attempt from police
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos