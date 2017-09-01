Texans players spend time at NRG Center shelter

#Texans helping Texans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WmrOSKjOlT— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 1, 2017
Over 50 members of the organization spent more than an hour at the shelter, signing autographs and taking pictures.
#TexansCare pic.twitter.com/qFwyMNIxgZ— Nick Novak (@8nicknovak) September 1, 2017
Antonia, who requested her last name not be used, watched her son, Chris, play catch with quarterback Tom Savage.
"I was sitting down on the cots trying to figure out which bills I could pay," she told ESPN. "I didn't know what we were going to do. And then they walked in, and everything felt OK."
Just came from visiting the victims of Hurricane Harvey humbling experience glad I was able to put a smile on so many faces.#PrayforTexas 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WoVIcdEIBD— Justin Hardee (@jhardee_19) September 1, 2017
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien spent his time at the shelter talking to kids.
"It's going to take a while to get back, but this city is tough," O'Brien said. "These people here are great. We've got great fans here. And they're going to get back on their feet quickly."
Definitely a blessing and humbling experience to be able to uplift these Hurricane Harvey victims! Felt great giving back 🙏🏾 #TexanStrong pic.twitter.com/XDkmQjZPav— Germone Hopper (@D1_Hopper) September 1, 2017