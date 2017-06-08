WEATHER

Watch as The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

People around the world documented the stunning visuals. (Daniel Lam via Storyful)

People around the world were able to get a glimpse of the Aurora Lights this past week.

From Wisconsin to Scotland, photographers submitted footage capturing the streams of colorful light painting the night sky. The lights lasted several hours and could be seen from different points throughout the northern hemisphere.

Often referred to as polar lights or northern lights, this phenomenon happens when the magnetosphere is sufficiently disturbed by solar wind.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldbuzzworthy
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
More Weather
Top Stories
Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
LIVE BLOG: Former FBI chief James Comey testifies
Warriors on brink of making NBA Finals history after thrilling Game 3 win
Texting woman seriously hurt in fall through sidewalk access door
Celebrities react to Comey's testimony
Arraignment postponed for Ghost Ship warehouse founder
Show More
1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall
SF lawmakers discusses closing parts of the Great Highway
Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings
Phil Collins hospitalized after gashing head in hotel room fall
Medical marijuana dispensary selling pot pizza
More News
Top Video
Big screens at Bay Area bars turn on Comey hearing
1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall
Warriors on brink of making NBA Finals history after thrilling Game 3 win
'Little pooch' scares away would-be burglar
More Video