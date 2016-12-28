Ice and snow can make winter driving tricky, so here are seven tips for driving on slick winter roads from AccuWeather:According to AccuWeather, accelerating too quickly can cause spinning and braking too hard can cause skidding.Accelerating, braking, and steering all take longer when driving on slick surfaces.While the following distance on dry roads is 3-4 seconds, AccuWeather suggests increasing your time to 8-10 seconds on slick roads.If you begin to slide on a slick road, remember to turn into the slide.Watch for black ice, which may look like a wet road, especially at night.Make sure all passengers of your car have their seat belts properly fastened.Unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, it may be best to stay home and be safe.