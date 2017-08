JUST IN: Press Sec.: Pres. Trump is pledging $1 million of his personal money for Hurricane #Harvey relief efforts. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/ubrwNGJ9af — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2017

President Donald Trump is committed to giving $1 million of his personal money to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday. She said Trump wants input from reporters to which charities he will donate.