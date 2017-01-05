USGS

USGS readies monitoring equipment for Bay Area weekend storm
Preparations for possible evacuations are underway in the Santa Cruz Mountains Thursday as the next big storm is expected to push rivers and creeks beyond the flood stage. (KGO-TV)

FELTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Preparations for possible evacuations are underway in Santa Cruz Thursday as the next big storm is expected to push rivers and creeks beyond the flood stage.

A river of rain also has technicians verifying flood monitoring devices are ready to give early warning to citizens waiting for the storm.

