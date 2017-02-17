VIDEO: Car plummets into sinkhole in Southern California

WEATHER

Two cars fell into a massive sinkhole in Studio City Friday night during a round of relentless storms in Southern California. (KGO)

By ABC7.coms staff
STUDIO CITY, Calif. --
Two cars fell into a massive sinkhole in Studio City Friday night.

Ambulances and rescue crews were at the scene of a car inside the sinkhole near Laurel Canyon and Ventura boulevards. It was unclear whether anyone was inside. Just minutes later, a second car just above the sinkhole also fell into the hole.


Water was seen raging underneath the roadway, where the cars were flipped upside down.

