VIDEO: Car plummets into sinkhole in Southern California

Two cars fell into a massive sinkhole in Studio City Friday night.Ambulances and rescue crews were at the scene of a car inside the sinkhole near Laurel Canyon and Ventura boulevards. It was unclear whether anyone was inside. Just minutes later, a second car just above the sinkhole also fell into the hole.Water was seen raging underneath the roadway, where the cars were flipped upside down.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.