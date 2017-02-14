OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --There were some bright spots for Oroville evacuees in the midst of chaos.
RELATED: Evacuation orders lifted in Oroville dam area
California Highway Patrol officers helped a three-year-old boy celebrate his birthday Monday. Officers sang happy birthday to "Junior" and gave him a birthday cake, a paper crown, a balloon and a couple of gifts too.
Watch the video in the player above to see the celebration.
Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and videos on the Oroville Dam.