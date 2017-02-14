OROVILLE DAM

VIDEO: CHP officers celebrate 3-year-old boy's birthday in Oroville shelter

This heartwarming video shows CHP officers celebrating a 3-year-old's birthday after he and his family were evacuated from his home. They gave him a birthday cake, paper crown, balloon and gifts. (KGO-TV)

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
There were some bright spots for Oroville evacuees in the midst of chaos.

California Highway Patrol officers helped a three-year-old boy celebrate his birthday Monday. Officers sang happy birthday to "Junior" and gave him a birthday cake, a paper crown, a balloon and a couple of gifts too.

