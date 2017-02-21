WEATHER

VIDEO: Powerful winter storms create dangerous conditions in San Jose

Firefighters rescued more than 200 people from extreme flood waters in San Jose's Rockspring neighborhood. (KGO)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A series of powerful winter storms have created dangerous conditions in San Jose.

Firefighters rescued more than 200 people from extreme flood waters in San Jose's Rockspring neighborhood.

Coyote Creek overflowed, flooding homes and swallowing up cars.

Rescue teams in boats and rafts went door to door, pulling residents to safety. They say the water was moving so quickly, there was no time to prepare.

The city is giving residents shelter as the waters continue to rise.
RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation centers and information

