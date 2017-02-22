SAN JOSE (KGO) --An investigation into why San Jose was not more prepared for a devastating flood that forced the evacuation of thousands of residents along Coyote Creek.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said during a press conference Wednesday morning that no one was expecting the Rocksprings neighborhood to flood the way it did with water exceeding five feet in some areas. The creek did not spill over its banks, but city staff are still trying to pinpoint what failure caused the water to inundate the neighborhood.
The Emergency Operations Center says 36,000 people in San Jose are in the recommended area for evacuations and 14,000 are in the mandatory evacuation area.
The new order went out just after midnight in the area along Coyote Creek in the Coyote Creek 100 year Flood Zone, running from north I-280 to south Hwy 101.
San Jose officials are urging residents to not return their homes because of major safety concerns.
There are 400 people who have been rescued by boat, 250 of those rescues occurred Tuesday and 96 more were rescued Tuesday night.
No significant injuries have been reported so far.
An overnight shelter opened at James Lick High School, on 57 N. White Road. It is being operated by the Red Cross and the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services.
Residents can take their pets to the San Jose Animal Shelter for safekeeping. The animal shelter is located at 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose.
To report downed trees and flooding, call 408-794-1900.
