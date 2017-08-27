WEATHER

Dozens rescued from nursing home underwater in Dickinson

EMBED </>More Videos

Viral photo of residents in waist deep water in Dickinson nursing home

DICKINSON, Texas --
Following a plea heard all across social media, dozens of residents of a Dickinson nursing home have been safely evacuated in the midst of the epic flooding gripping the greater Houston area.

The photo of residents of La Vita Bella seemingly calmly sitting in wheelchairs and on sofas in water greater than waist-deep was widely circulated as viewers tried to determine its authenticity.

Ken Clark with the Galveston Office of Emergency Services confirms that photo was indeed real, and says that 20 - 25 residents have been evacuated to safety.

Dickinson has been hit hard by the flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyhouston floodDickinson
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Harvey triggers 'catastrophic' flooding' in Texas -- WATCH LIVE
Excessive heat warnings issued in Bay Area
1 confirmed dead, at least 12 injured after Harvey's landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
Demonstrators marching in Berkeley -- WATCH LIVE
Harvey triggers 'catastrophic' flooding' in Texas -- WATCH LIVE
Trump's pardon of Arpaio spurs more criticism, including from Biden, Paul Ryan
Mattis tells troops to 'hold the line' until US is less divided
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley
Bay Area firefighters heading for Hurricane zone in Texas
Mayweather defeats McGregor in 10th round TKO
Show More
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
VIDEO: Lost dog carries his food in wake of Harvey
FULL VIDEO: Protesters speak out against hate in SF
FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' organizer arrives at Crissy Field
Excessive heat warnings issued in Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Harvey triggers 'catastrophic' flooding' in Texas -- WATCH LIVE
Demonstrators marching in Berkeley -- WATCH LIVE
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
Bay Area firefighters heading for Hurricane zone in Texas
More Video