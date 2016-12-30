WEATHER

Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Enjoy mostly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon temperatures, which are in the upper 50s to lower 60s today.

Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 57
Oakland 60
San Jose 63
Concord 59

Coast
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

East Bay
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild

Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

East Bay Valleys
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

North Bay
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Upper 30s

Peninsula
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

South Bay
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

New Year's Eve:
An early morning sprinkle before noon is possible. Otherwise the evening will feature clearing skies with dry and chilly conditions as we welcome 2017 at midnight. It's a cooler day with highs in the mid to low 50s.

