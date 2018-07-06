Weather Forecast for Friday evening

Coast:

Expecting a mild and clear night on the way with lows in the low 50s to mid-60s. Saturday will be a rather warm day for many. Expecting lots of sunshine with a wide range of highs from the mid-60s to the mid 90s. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect along our coastline for rough surf. Be very careful while swimming in the ocean as rip currents and sneaker waves can surprise you.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Mainly Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny, BreezyHighs: Mid 60s to Low 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny, WarmHighs: Mid 70s to Low 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny, WarmHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Clear Skies, MildLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny, HotHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny, WarmHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny, WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Mid 90sLittle change to the forecast with sunshine across the Bay Area and highs in the mid 60s to mid-90s.