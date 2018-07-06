WEATHER

Weather Forecast for Friday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Expecting a mild and clear night on the way with lows in the low 50s to mid-60s. Saturday will be a rather warm day for many. Expecting lots of sunshine with a wide range of highs from the mid-60s to the mid 90s. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect along our coastline for rough surf. Be very careful while swimming in the ocean as rip currents and sneaker waves can surprise you.

BEACH HAZARDS: Until Saturday 5 p.m.

Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 70
Oakland 78
San Jose 89
Concord 94

Coast:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies, Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s

Sunday:
Little change to the forecast with sunshine across the Bay Area and highs in the mid 60s to mid-90s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
Here's how to make your own air conditioner for $8
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Man shot several times while allegedly breaking into Richmond home in critical condition
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
Danville police: Drowning death of SRVHS student accidental
Petaluma woman charged with child endangerment in son's death
Show More
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: SF Charity Fashion Show, SF Jewish Film Festival screening
Michael Finney helps consumers at Alameda County Fair
Officials ID Thai diver who died amid soccer team rescue effort
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
More News