Weather Forecast for Friday evening

Expecting a mild and clear night on the way with lows in the low 50s to mid-60s. Saturday will be a rather warm day for many. Expecting lots of sunshine with a wide range of highs from the mid-60s to the mid 90s. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect along our coastline for rough surf. Be very careful while swimming in the ocean as rip currents and sneaker waves can surprise you.
BEACH HAZARDS: Until Saturday 5 p.m.
Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 70
Oakland 78
San Jose 89
Concord 94
Coast:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies, Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s
Sunday:
Little change to the forecast with sunshine across the Bay Area and highs in the mid 60s to mid-90s.
