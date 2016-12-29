Weather forecast for Friday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Under mainly clear skies, lows fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Friday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 62
Concord 59
Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
New Year's Eve:
An early morning sprinkle before noon is possible. Otherwise the evening will feature clearing skies and dry conditions as we welcome 2017 at midnight. It's a cooler day with highs in the mid to low 50s.
