Weather forecast for Friday morning
Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Friday morning. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Under mainly clear skies, lows fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Friday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 62
Concord 59

Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear

Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s


Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s

New Year's Eve:
An early morning sprinkle before noon is possible. Otherwise the evening will feature clearing skies and dry conditions as we welcome 2017 at midnight. It's a cooler day with highs in the mid to low 50s.

