Weather Forecast for July 4th

Tonight will feature widespread low clouds and fog, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be foggy in the morning, but mostly sunny over the bay and inland by afternoon. It will be much cooler than average for Fourth of July, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland. A warming trend will begin on Thursday; and, by the weekend, highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.
Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 63
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 73
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Cooler than Average
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Cooler than Average
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Cooler than Average
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
