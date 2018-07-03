Weather Forecast for July 4th

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

Tonight will feature widespread low clouds and fog, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be foggy in the morning, but mostly sunny over the bay and inland by afternoon. It will be much cooler than average for Fourth of July, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland. A warming trend will begin on Thursday; and, by the weekend, highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Areas of FogLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Cooler than AverageHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny/Cooler than AverageHighs: Mid 70s to Near 80TODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Cooler than AverageHighs: Mid to Upper 70sMostly Sunny & WarmerHighs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland