WEATHER

Weather Forecast for July 4th

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch your AccuWeather forecast for July 4th. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will feature widespread low clouds and fog, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be foggy in the morning, but mostly sunny over the bay and inland by afternoon. It will be much cooler than average for Fourth of July, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland. A warming trend will begin on Thursday; and, by the weekend, highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.

Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 63
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 73

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Cooler than Average
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny/Cooler than Average
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Cooler than Average
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Here's how to make your own air conditioner for $8
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Beach lightning safety tips
No Spare the Air alert in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Cannabis products popular for pet firework anxiety in the Bay Area
Father of Oakland Ghost Ship fire victim not satisfied with plea deal
Ghost Ship Fire victim's family heartbroken over plea deal
City of San Jose: Family tree house built too high, violates city code
San Jose braces for illegal fireworks
Dumbarton Bridge reopens after overturned trailer cleared
Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial
Show More
Here's how to make your own air conditioner for $8
New video shows dramatic LAPD chase, officer-involved shooting
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Local laws don't apply inside San Francisco's Presidio
More News