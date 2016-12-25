Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Under partly cloudy skies, lows fall into the low to upper 30s. Monday features mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to low 50s.
Santa Rosa 54
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 56
Concord 53
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Tuesday:
A sunny day with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia