Weather forecast for Monday
Under partly cloudy skies, lows fall into the low to upper 30s. Monday features mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to low 50s.

Santa Rosa 54
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 56
Concord 53

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Tuesday:
A sunny day with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

