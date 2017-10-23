Weather forecast for Monday evening

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Tonight will be clear and mild, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm in most areas, hot in the inland valleys. Highs will range from low 80s at the coast, to near 90 around the bay, to mid 90s inland. More sunny days will follow into the weekend, with only gradual cooling by just a few degrees from day to day.
Concord 90
Oakland 86
Redwood City 89
San Francisco 84
San Jose 91
Santa Rosa 93
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low 90s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Tuesday::
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 70s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia