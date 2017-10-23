WEATHER

Weather forecast for Monday evening

Tonight will be clear and mild, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm in most areas, hot in the inland valleys. Highs will range from low 80s at the coast, to near 90 around the bay, to mid 90s inland. More sunny days will follow into the weekend, with only gradual cooling by just a few degrees from day to day.

Concord 90
Oakland 86
Redwood City 89
San Francisco 84
San Jose 91
Santa Rosa 93

Coast
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low 90s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Tuesday::
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 70s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

