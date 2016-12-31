WEATHER

Weather forecast for New Year's Day
EMBED </>More News Videos

It'll be clear tomorrow morning and then cloudy the rest of the day, with a chance of an isolated sprinkle. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Under mainly clear skies tonight, lows fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s. New Year's Day will be clear in the morning and then cloudy the rest of the day, with a chance of an isolated sprinkle. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s.

Santa Rosa 53
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 54
Concord 52

Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear

Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Monday:
Isolated light showers throughout the day as a storm ranked 1, a light storm moves through the region. Rainfall will be minimal, less than a tenth of an inch. Highs in the low 50s.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Large crowd expected for San Francisco's NYE fireworks show
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
Union Square restaurants close to dismay of customers
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Bay Area New Year's Eve fireworks and events
Berkeley New Year's Eve party featuring 90s acts deemed hoax
Consulate says four employees expelled from SF
Show More
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air, 20 rescued
Kevin Durant gets 1st triple-double with Warriors in win over Mavs
Bay Area police encourage NYE revelers to stay safe
Star Wars fans dress up in SF to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher
Dell gets first career shutout in Sharks' 2-0 victory
More News
Top Video
Large crowd expected for San Francisco's NYE fireworks show
Consulate says four employees expelled from SF
Bay Area police encourage NYE revelers to stay safe
Star Wars fans dress up in SF to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher
More Video