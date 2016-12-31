Weather forecast for New Year's Day

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Under mainly clear skies tonight, lows fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s. New Year's Day will be clear in the morning and then cloudy the rest of the day, with a chance of an isolated sprinkle. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s.
Santa Rosa 53
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 54
Concord 52
Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny/PM Sprinkle
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Monday:
Isolated light showers throughout the day as a storm ranked 1, a light storm moves through the region. Rainfall will be minimal, less than a tenth of an inch. Highs in the low 50s.
