Weather forecast for Saturday afternoon

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.
It'll be partly cloudy and cooler in the Bay Area on New Year's Eve, with highs in the mid to low 50s.
Concord: 45/54
Fremont: 47/57
Redwood City: 44/54
San Francisco: 47/55
San Jose: 47/57
Santa Rosa: 29/57
Coast
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy today
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly cloudy this afternoon
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly
Lows: Near 40
North Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy & a cooler today
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly
Lows: Near 40
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy today
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly
Lows: In the 40s
South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & cold
Lows: In the 40s
New Year's Day:
It'll be sunny and cool, with highs ranging from 50 degrees to 52 degrees.
