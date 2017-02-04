Weather forecast for Saturday evening

Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Scattered showers diminishing by the afternoon, humid today.
Concord: 55/61
Fremont: 55/60
Redwood City: 55/60
San Francisco: 55/59
San Jose: 54/61
Santa Rosa: 53/58
Coast
TODAY: Scattered showers in the morning.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers in the morning.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: Near 50.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: A few morning showers.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
North Bay
TODAY: Morning showers.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: A few morning showers.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: Near 50.
South Bay
TODAY: A possible morning shower.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy. Rain by early evening. Highs: 58-62.
