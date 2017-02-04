WEATHER

Weather forecast for Saturday evening

EMBED </>More News Videos

Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has the 7-day weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Scattered showers diminishing by the afternoon, humid today.

Concord: 55/61
Fremont: 55/60
Redwood City: 55/60
San Francisco: 55/59
San Jose: 54/61
Santa Rosa: 53/58

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
TODAY: Scattered showers in the morning.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: Scattered showers in the morning.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: Near 50.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: A few morning showers.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

North Bay
TODAY: Morning showers.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: A few morning showers.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: Near 50.

South Bay
TODAY: A possible morning shower.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy. Rain by early evening. Highs: 58-62.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Storms cause commuter issues in Santa Cruz Mountains
Millions in damage keeps roads closed in SC Mountains
Snowpack at 173 percent of average in Sierra Nevada, most since 1995
Santa Clara Co. reservoirs at risk of overflowing
More Weather
Top Stories
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
Homeland Security changes immigration protocol after judge's ruling
Bay Area diet doctor peddles extreme weight loss, loses license
White House vows to challenge orders against travel ban
Santa Clara legal seminar hosts confusion, hope
Oakland police investigate fatal shooting
Stanford women's basketball coach clinches 1,000 wins
Show More
Convict alleges SF deputy told him to get rid of gun
Classic Ferrari found tucked away inside Hollywood apartment
World's Airlines Are Told It's Back to Business as Usual for US-Bound Travelers
Massive fire in Chinatown displaces residents and businesses
ABC7 News joins the Exploratorium for 'Science of Cocktails' event
More News
Top Video
Oakland police investigate fatal shooting
Classic Ferrari found tucked away inside Hollywood apartment
Bay Area diet doctor peddles extreme weight loss, loses license
White House vows to challenge orders against travel ban
More Video