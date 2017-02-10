WEATHER

Weather forecast for Saturday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 60s inland. The next few days will also be sunny and mild, but clouds will increase by the middle of next week, and rain will return next Thursday.

Concord 64
Oakland 61
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 63

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Near 60


East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s


East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s


North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s


Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s


South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s


Sunday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland


WEATHER
