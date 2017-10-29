Weather forecast for Sunday afternoon

WEATHER

Sunny and cooler today. Beach Hazard Statement through 9PM.
Highs: 56-80

Concord: 52/79
Fremont: 54/71
Redwood City : 55/66
San Francisco: 52/61
San Jose: 56/75

Coast
TODAY: A cool afternoon.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Low clouds & fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: A sunny & cooler day.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy low clouds.
Lows: in the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: Near 50.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies, cooler.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday:
Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: 56-70.

