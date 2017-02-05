WEATHER

Weather forecast for Sunday Evening

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the AccuWeather Forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly cloudy skies today. Rain developing by late in the afternoon north bay, increasing elsewhere through the evening. It ranks 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.
Highs: 56-62.

Concord: 48/61
Fremont: 51/61
Redwood City: 46/61
San Francisco: 52/57
San Jose: 50/63
Santa Rosa: 50/58

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
TODAY: Plenty of clouds, rain by evening with breezy winds.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind.
Lows: Near 50.

East Bay
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain by evening.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Rain & breezy south winds.
Lows: Near 50.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Cloudy skies. Rain this evening.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Rain & breezy winds.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Cloudy today, rain late in the afternoon.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50.

Peninsula
TODAY: Cloudy today, rain developing tonight.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: Near 50.

South Bay
TODAY: Clouds today, rain tonight.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday: Morning showers, then more rain in the afternoon. It ranks 1 on our Storm Impact Scale. Highs: 54-56.

