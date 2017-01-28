Weather forecast for Sunday morning

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Overnight will feature clear skies and cool temps in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is nothing but sunshine from start to finish with mild afternoon temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 64
Concord 60
Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s
Monday:
Mild air continues with sunny skies. Highs in the low to upper 60s.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia