WEATHER

Weather forecast for Sunday morning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area weather forecast for Sunday, and the week ahead. (KGO)



Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Overnight will feature clear skies and cool temps in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is nothing but sunshine from start to finish with mild afternoon temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 64
Concord 60

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s

Monday:
Mild air continues with sunny skies. Highs in the low to upper 60s.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flooding
Check out cool images of Earth from GOES-16 satellite
Preparing for a tornado
Man walks dog through stunning winter wonderland
More Weather
Top Stories
Hundreds at SFO protest Trump's order on refugees
PHOTOS: Hundreds protest at SFO over Trump's Muslim travel ban
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, But Overall Ban Remains
Federal judge bars U.S. from deporting travelers covered by Trump order
Hundreds protest after 11 detained at JFK amid immigration crackdown
Warriors beat Clippers 144-98
Crews hopeful in search for teen who crashed into Fremont creek
Show More
San Francisco inspectors say Millennium Tower safe to occupy
Gov. Jerry Brown facing more prostate cancer treatment
Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with neighbor
VIDEO: Draymond Green dogs on Kevin Durant's "Thunderstruck"
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
More News
Top Video
Hundreds at SFO protest Trump's order on refugees
Officials confident they have bank robber in custody
Crews hopeful in search for teen who crashed into Fremont creek
Hundreds protest after 11 detained at JFK amid immigration crackdown
More Video