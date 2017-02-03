WEATHER

Weather forecast for Thursday evening

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast for Friday morning.



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight expect light rain and scattered showers early, with heavier, steadier rain arriving overnight. Early morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will get off to a wet start in the early morning hours, with periods of heavy rain before 6:00 AM, but most of the remainder of the day will bring light rain and scattered showers.

Highs will range from the upper 50s to around 60. A similar pattern will continue through the next seven days, not necessarily with steady or heavy rain every day, but with periods of rain or showers occurring every day.

WIND ADVISORY: Until 3:00 AM Friday.

Heavier moderate showers roll across our neighborhoods from 2:00 AM - 7:00 AM Friday. Southerly breezes continue and temperatures barely cool overnight.

MY STORM CONCERNS:
Medium - Ponding on Roads (High for tomorrow's am commute)
Medium - Trees Down
Low - Small Creek Flooding
Low - Power Outages
Low - River Flooding

Concord: 60
Oakland: 61
Redwood City: 59
San Francisco: 58
San Jose: 60
Santa Rosa: 57

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
Tonight: Showers Early/Heavier Rain Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Periods of Rain & Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Showers Early/Heavier Rain Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Periods of Rain & Showers
Highs: Around 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Early/Heavier Rain Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Periods of Rain & Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60

North Bay
Tonight: Showers Early/Heavier Rain Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Periods of Rain & Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Showers Early/Heavier Rain Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Periods of Rain & Showers
Highs: Near 60

South Bay
Tonight: Showers Early/Heavier Rain Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Periods of Rain & Showers
Highs: Around 60


Friday:
Showers continue but becoming lighter and not as widespread after 10AM tomorrow. Breezy conditions taper during after 4AM. Tomorrow's storm also ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Saturday:
Scattered Showers throughout the Bay Area.
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland


