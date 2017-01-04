WEATHER

Weather forecast for Thursday morning
EMBED </>More News Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Thursday morning. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Showers will taper off late tonight, with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Early morning lows will range from upper 30s in the North Bay valleys to mid 40s near the coast and bay. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and cool, with highs ranging from upper 40s at the coast to low 50s inland. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry, but our next storm will arrive Saturday morning, bringing rainy and windy conditions that will persist through the entire weekend. Saturday's storm ranks 2 on our Storm Impact Scale, and Sunday's storm will be even more intense, ranking 3 on the Impact Scale.

Concord 51
Oakland 53
Redwood City 53
San Francisco 51
San Jose 54
Santa Rosa 51

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 50

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s


Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Friday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 50 Coast to Low 50s Inland

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
Anne Kirkpatrick introduced as Oakland's new police chief
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Gunfire reported on EB 580 off-ramp in Castro Valley
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
Show More
At least 103 injuries reported in train crash in Brooklyn
Warriors set to break ground on new San Francisco venue
Storm sends San Lorenzo River above flood stage in Santa Cruz
Janet Jackson has a new baby at 50
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
More News
Top Video
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
Boy grows out hair for 2 years to help friend with Alopecia
Boats flounder to shore in North Bay due to storm
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
More Video