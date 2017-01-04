Weather forecast for Thursday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Showers will taper off late tonight, with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Early morning lows will range from upper 30s in the North Bay valleys to mid 40s near the coast and bay. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and cool, with highs ranging from upper 40s at the coast to low 50s inland. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry, but our next storm will arrive Saturday morning, bringing rainy and windy conditions that will persist through the entire weekend. Saturday's storm ranks 2 on our Storm Impact Scale, and Sunday's storm will be even more intense, ranking 3 on the Impact Scale.
Concord 51
Oakland 53
Redwood City 53
San Francisco 51
San Jose 54
Santa Rosa 51
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 50
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Friday:
Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 50 Coast to Low 50s Inland
