Weather forecast for Tuesday evening

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has the ABC7 forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight will be mostly clear early, with increasing low clouds near the coast and bay overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny early, with clouds increasing near the coast late in the day. Afternoon highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Clouds will increase significantly on Thursday, and a wet and chilly pattern will develop by Friday, producing showers and periods of rain through the weekend and into early next week.

Santa Rosa 68
San Francisco 62
Oakland 64
Redwood City 67
San Jose 68
Concord 68

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 70

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

Thursday:
Expect increasing clouds, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Clouds will increase further overnight, with rain developing by Friday morning.

