WEATHER

Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

A sunny and slightly warmer afternoon. Highs: 56-62.

Concord: 33/59
Fremont: 39/60
Redwood City :37/59
San Francisco: 45/57
San Jose: 38/62
Santa Rosa: 29/61

Coast
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny today.
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: Near 40.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & a little warmer today.
Highs: In the upper 50s to lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: Near 40.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 40s.

Wednesday:
More sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs: 60-64.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
The different kinds of lightning
Storms brings needed rain to North Bay, drought fears continue
Widespread rain moving through Bay Area
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
More Weather
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region
Muni experiencing high number of sick calls for drivers
Suspects in Hayward Target stabbing to appear in court
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose
Man detained in connection with Berlin truck attack
Fans create memorial for Carrie Fisher at Lucasfilm in SF
Show More
Homeowners build retaining wall after truck accidents
Purple Heart makes emotional return to daughter of hero
Man donates menorah after theft in San Francisco
Bay Area pays tribute to Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher
Major break in identity theft case of Bay Area mom
More News
Top Video
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose
Muni experiencing high number of sick calls for drivers
Fans create memorial for Carrie Fisher at Lucasfilm in SF
Homeowners build retaining wall after truck accidents
More Video