WEATHER

Weather forecast for Wednesday evening

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight will be clear and generally mild, with lows mainly in the mid 50s, although it will be cooler in the North Bay valleys, where lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 70s at the coast to near 90 inland. Our late fall warmth will be slow to recede, as afternoon highs will drop only a couple of degrees each day for the remainder of the week. However, more significant cooling will begin on Sunday and continue into next week.

Concord: *90/57
Fremont: 88/55
Oakland: 87/56
Redwood City: 87/54
San Francisco: 82/58
San Jose: *90/59
Santa Rosa: 88/49

Coast
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 90

North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Friday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70 Coast to Upper 80s Inland

