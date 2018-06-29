Weather Forecast: Friday evening

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Friday evening will be clear and mild, with overnight lows generally in the mid to upper 50s, but low to mid 60s in the inland East Bay. Saturday will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s along the bay shoreline to about 102 inland. Saturday will also be a Spare the Air Day with declining air quality. A red Flag Warning for high fire danger will also be in effect for much of the Bay Area because of intense heat and dry, gusty wind. Sunday will bring a bit of relief, as a much cooler pattern settles in. Temperatures will be generally 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Sunday than on Saturday; and further cooling will occur early next week.
Concord 84
Oakland 83
Redwood City 88
San Francisco 76
San Jose 93
Santa Rosa 99
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: 100 to 103
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland
