Weather Forecast: Friday evening

It'll be sunny and warmer, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.




Friday evening will be clear and mild, with overnight lows generally in the mid to upper 50s, but low to mid 60s in the inland East Bay. Saturday will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s along the bay shoreline to about 102 inland. Saturday will also be a Spare the Air Day with declining air quality. A red Flag Warning for high fire danger will also be in effect for much of the Bay Area because of intense heat and dry, gusty wind. Sunday will bring a bit of relief, as a much cooler pattern settles in. Temperatures will be generally 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Sunday than on Saturday; and further cooling will occur early next week.

Concord 84
Oakland 83
Redwood City 88
San Francisco 76
San Jose 93
Santa Rosa 99

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: 100 to 103

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland
