Weather Forecast: Friday evening

Friday evening will be clear and mild, with overnight lows generally in the mid to upper 50s, but low to mid 60s in the inland East Bay. Saturday will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s along the bay shoreline to about 102 inland. Saturday will also be a Spare the Air Day with declining air quality. A red Flag Warning for high fire danger will also be in effect for much of the Bay Area because of intense heat and dry, gusty wind. Sunday will bring a bit of relief, as a much cooler pattern settles in. Temperatures will be generally 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Sunday than on Saturday; and further cooling will occur early next week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid to Upper 90sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: 100 to 103Tonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 90sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland