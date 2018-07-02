Weather Forecast: Monday evening

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, but patchy fog will linger at the coast. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland. Wednesday -- the Fourth of July -- will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to near 80 inland. Temperatures will bounce back a few degrees on Thursday, and a much warmer pattern will develop by the end of the week.
Concord 83
Oakland 70
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 64
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 80
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s Near 80
Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy/Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 80 Inland
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia