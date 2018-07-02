WEATHER

Weather Forecast: Monday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

It'll be cooler in the Bay Area, today. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, but patchy fog will linger at the coast. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland. Wednesday -- the Fourth of July -- will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to near 80 inland. Temperatures will bounce back a few degrees on Thursday, and a much warmer pattern will develop by the end of the week.

Concord 83
Oakland 70
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 64
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 80

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s Near 80

Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy/Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 80 Inland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Beach lightning safety tips
No Spare the Air alert in effect
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire prompts evacuations in Moraga
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
Show More
LeBron's first Lakers game against Warriors will be in San Jose
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
More News