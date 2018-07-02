Weather Forecast: Monday evening

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, but patchy fog will linger at the coast. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland. Wednesday -- the Fourth of July -- will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to near 80 inland. Temperatures will bounce back a few degrees on Thursday, and a much warmer pattern will develop by the end of the week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Areas of FogLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Near 80Tonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s Near 80Partly Cloudy/Breezy & CoolerHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 80 Inland