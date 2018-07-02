Weather Forecast: Monday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Good morning! A cool week is coming. We are seeing increasing clouds this morning as the marine layer deepens to 2000'. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s during the commute. The clouds return to the coast and leave us looking at the smoke from the County Fire. Today is not a Spare the Air day. The smoke remains above the clean marine layer air.
The marine layer clouds return to the coast by noon, unveiling smoky sunshine for other neighborhoods. Afternoon temperatures reach seasonal levels.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Clouds return tonight and cool conditions develop.
Concord: 80/58
Fremont: 77/57
Oakland: 70/55
Redwood City: 77/55
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 80/58
San Rafael: 76/54
Santa Rosa: 80/52
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 68 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Tuesday:
A stronger sea breeze and slower sunshine drop our afternoon temperatures a few degrees. The upper level winds begin steering the County and Pawnee fire smoke to our east.
