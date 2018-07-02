WEATHER

Weather Forecast: Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

It'll be cooler in the Bay Area, today. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Good morning! A cool week is coming. We are seeing increasing clouds this morning as the marine layer deepens to 2000'. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s during the commute. The clouds return to the coast and leave us looking at the smoke from the County Fire. Today is not a Spare the Air day. The smoke remains above the clean marine layer air.
The marine layer clouds return to the coast by noon, unveiling smoky sunshine for other neighborhoods. Afternoon temperatures reach seasonal levels.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Clouds return tonight and cool conditions develop.

Concord: 80/58
Fremont: 77/57
Oakland: 70/55
Redwood City: 77/55
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 80/58
San Rafael: 76/54
Santa Rosa: 80/52

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 68 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Tuesday:
A stronger sea breeze and slower sunshine drop our afternoon temperatures a few degrees. The upper level winds begin steering the County and Pawnee fire smoke to our east.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
No Spare the Air alert in effect
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Red flag fire conditions have East Bay crews on alert
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect accused of plotting terrorist attack on Fourth of July arrested, ABC News reports
County Fire east of Lake Berryessa growing, 2 percent contained
Smoke Advisory issued for Bay Area due to wildfires
LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers
PHOTOS: Bay Area sky turns eerie orange from County Fire smoke
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
ESPN sources: Javale McGee reaches deal with LA Lakers
US plans for dismantling North Korean nukes may face resistance
Show More
Congressional candidate Katie Arrington thankful to be alive after crash
Cal Poly Pomona safety officer stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed
Heat wave enters 4th day with no relief in sight
Smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord
This police dog may never see his partner again
More News