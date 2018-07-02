Weather Forecast: Monday

Coast:

Good morning! A cool week is coming. We are seeing increasing clouds this morning as the marine layer deepens to 2000'. Expect temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s during the commute. The clouds return to the coast and leave us looking at the smoke from the County Fire. Today is not a Spare the Air day. The smoke remains above the clean marine layer air.The marine layer clouds return to the coast by noon, unveiling smoky sunshine for other neighborhoods. Afternoon temperatures reach seasonal levels.Clouds return tonight and cool conditions develop.Concord: 80/58Fremont: 77/57Oakland: 70/55Redwood City: 77/55San Francisco: 63/54San Jose: 80/58San Rafael: 76/54Santa Rosa: 80/52TODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Hazy Sunshine, BreezyHighs: 77 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 68 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 68 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesA stronger sea breeze and slower sunshine drop our afternoon temperatures a few degrees. The upper level winds begin steering the County and Pawnee fire smoke to our east.