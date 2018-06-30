WEATHER

Weather Forecast: Sizzling Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast

Today will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s along the bay shoreline to about 102 inland. It's also a Spare the Air Day with declining air quality. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will also be in effect for parts of the Bay Area because of intense heat and dry, gusty wind. There is also a Heat Advisory for parts of the North Bay with a moderate to high risk for heat illness as temperatures climb to the mid 90s and low 100s.

Sunday will bring a bit of relief, as a much cooler pattern settles in. Temperatures will be generally 5 to 10 degrees cooler on Sunday than on Saturday. Further cooling will occur early next week.

Concord 84
Oakland 83
Redwood City 88
San Francisco 76
San Jose 93
Santa Rosa 100

Coast:
Today: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to near 100
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Inland:
Today: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Near 100 Degrees
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Spare the Air alert in effect for Bay Area on Saturday
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
Red flag fire conditions have East Bay crews on alert
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: SF camp admits child left on Muni bus
Grateful residents return home after Concord grass fire
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Racist road rage rant caught on camera
Ghost Ship defendants negotiating plea agreement
SF will have first $15-an-hour minimum wage
Growing concern in South Bay over illegal fireworks
Show More
Suspect in 1974 Stanford murder case contemplated suicide before
Toys 'R' Us customers say one final goodbye
Napa boy recovering after chemistry camp accident
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
California man repeatedly arrested in a case of mistaken identity
More News