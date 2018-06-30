Weather Forecast: Sizzling Saturday

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Sunday:

Today will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s along the bay shoreline to about 102 inland. It's also a Spare the Air Day with declining air quality. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will also be in effect for parts of the Bay Area because of intense heat and dry, gusty wind. There is also a Heat Advisory for parts of the North Bay with a moderate to high risk for heat illness as temperatures climb to the mid 90s and low 100s.Sunday will bring a bit of relief, as a much cooler pattern settles in. Temperatures will be generally 5 to 10 degrees cooler on Sunday than on Saturday. Further cooling will occur early next week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaToday: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 50sToday: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90s to near 100Tonight: Clear & MildLows: Mid 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Upper 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sToday: Sunny & HotHighs: Near 100 DegreesTonight: Clear & MildLows: Low to Mid 60sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sToday: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland