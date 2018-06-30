Weather Forecast: Sizzling Saturday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast
Today will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s along the bay shoreline to about 102 inland. It's also a Spare the Air Day with declining air quality. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will also be in effect for parts of the Bay Area because of intense heat and dry, gusty wind. There is also a Heat Advisory for parts of the North Bay with a moderate to high risk for heat illness as temperatures climb to the mid 90s and low 100s.
Sunday will bring a bit of relief, as a much cooler pattern settles in. Temperatures will be generally 5 to 10 degrees cooler on Sunday than on Saturday. Further cooling will occur early next week.
Concord 84
Oakland 83
Redwood City 88
San Francisco 76
San Jose 93
Santa Rosa 100
Coast:
Today: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to near 100
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Inland:
Today: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Near 100 Degrees
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland
