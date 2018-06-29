WEATHER

Weather Forecast: Summer surge begins

It'll be sunny and warmer, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. (KGO)




Good morning! Summer surge starts today. Grab your sunglasses because you'll need them much earlier, today. I'm seeing only a few clouds along the Peninsula coast this morning. Today's temperatures begin similar to yesterday, but end significantly warmer. Highs climb 5 to 15 degrees this afternoon, surging past average levels.

The extra heat combines with gusty breezes in our hills to create a high fire danger.

RED FLAG WARNING: North Bay Mountains: Today 11 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.
RED FLAG WARNING: Lake & Solano Counties: Today 11 a.m. - Sunday 5 a.m.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today Noon - 9 a.m.

High pressure and drier air keep us clear and not as cool tonight.

Concord: 80/63
Fremont: 83/59
Oakland: 78/56
Redwood City: 86/57
San Francisco: 72/55
San Jose: 86/61
San Rafael: 89/58
Santa Rosa: 93/57

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 76 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 81 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Weekend:
The heat peaks tomorrow with some Inland neighborhoods topping 100 degrees. The coast remains comfortable in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Overall, afternoon temperatures climb another 2 to 8 degrees. The heat and high fire danger moderate Sunday. Look for a few more clouds near the coast and highs 4 to 8 degrees less than Saturday.
