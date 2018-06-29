Weather Forecast: Summer surge begins

Coast:

Good morning! Summer surge starts today. Grab your sunglasses because you'll need them much earlier, today. I'm seeing only a few clouds along the Peninsula coast this morning. Today's temperatures begin similar to yesterday, but end significantly warmer. Highs climb 5 to 15 degrees this afternoon, surging past average levels.The extra heat combines with gusty breezes in our hills to create a high fire danger.High pressure and drier air keep us clear and not as cool tonight.Concord: 80/63Fremont: 83/59Oakland: 78/56Redwood City: 86/57San Francisco: 72/55San Jose: 86/61San Rafael: 89/58Santa Rosa: 93/57TODAY: Sunny, BreezyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 90 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, BreezyHighs: 78 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 92 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 61 - 66 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, BreezyHighs: 76 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, BreezyHighs: 81 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesThe heat peaks tomorrow with some Inland neighborhoods topping 100 degrees. The coast remains comfortable in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Overall, afternoon temperatures climb another 2 to 8 degrees. The heat and high fire danger moderate Sunday. Look for a few more clouds near the coast and highs 4 to 8 degrees less than Saturday.