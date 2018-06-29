Weather Forecast: Summer surge begins

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Good morning! Summer surge starts today. Grab your sunglasses because you'll need them much earlier, today. I'm seeing only a few clouds along the Peninsula coast this morning. Today's temperatures begin similar to yesterday, but end significantly warmer. Highs climb 5 to 15 degrees this afternoon, surging past average levels.
The extra heat combines with gusty breezes in our hills to create a high fire danger.
RED FLAG WARNING: North Bay Mountains: Today 11 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.
RED FLAG WARNING: Lake & Solano Counties: Today 11 a.m. - Sunday 5 a.m.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today Noon - 9 a.m.
High pressure and drier air keep us clear and not as cool tonight.
Concord: 80/63
Fremont: 83/59
Oakland: 78/56
Redwood City: 86/57
San Francisco: 72/55
San Jose: 86/61
San Rafael: 89/58
Santa Rosa: 93/57
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 76 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 81 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Weekend:
The heat peaks tomorrow with some Inland neighborhoods topping 100 degrees. The coast remains comfortable in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Overall, afternoon temperatures climb another 2 to 8 degrees. The heat and high fire danger moderate Sunday. Look for a few more clouds near the coast and highs 4 to 8 degrees less than Saturday.
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
