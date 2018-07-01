Weather Forecast: Sunday evening

Coast:

Sunday night will become increasingly foggy from coast to inland, and it will be breezy at times. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Monday will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, with lingering fog at the coast. We can also expect a breezy onshore flow, which will mix out some of the smoke that has moved into the Bay Area from the fires to our north and east. Monday's highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 80s inland. A cooler pattern will develop through Wednesday, the Fourth of July, but another warming trend will develop at the end of the week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Breezy/Low Clouds & FogLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sMostly Sunny & MildHighs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 80s Inland