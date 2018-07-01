WEATHER

Weather Forecast: Sunday evening

Sunday night will become increasingly foggy from coast to inland, and it will be breezy at times. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Monday will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, with lingering fog at the coast. We can also expect a breezy onshore flow, which will mix out some of the smoke that has moved into the Bay Area from the fires to our north and east. Monday's highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 80s inland. A cooler pattern will develop through Wednesday, the Fourth of July, but another warming trend will develop at the end of the week.

Concord 84
Oakland 83
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 64
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 83

Coast:
Tonight: Breezy/Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Tuesday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 80s Inland
