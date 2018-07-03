Weather Forecast: Tuesday

Coast:

We begin today with nearly identical temperatures, lower to upper 50s, but fewer clouds. Even with the extra sunshine, highs struggle to overcome a stout sea breeze. Highs hang in the upper 50s at the coast to middle 60s in San Francisco with lower to middle 70s for the bay, middle to upper 70s across the North Bay and South Bay and upper 70s to middle 80s for inland East Bay neighborhoods.Expect more clouds tonight, with patchy drizzle near the coast and East Bay Hills. Lows remain steady.Our coolest day this week arrives tomorrow. Slower sunshine combines with a stronger sea breeze to keep highs in the 50s at the coast, middle 60s to lower 70s around the bay and middle to upper 70s inland. Grab a jacket and blankets if heading out during the evening for watching fireworks. Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s after sunset at 8:35 p.m. The closer you are to the coast and San Francisco the more likely the marine layer clouds challenge any fireworks displays.Concord: 80/57Fremont: 75/56Oakland: 70/55Redwood City: 76/54San Francisco: 64/54San Jose: 78/57San Rafael: 75/53Santa Rosa: 80/51TODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Hazy Sunshine, BreezyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear to HazyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, BreezyHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 68 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 53 - 58 DegreesPartly Cloudy/Breezy & CoolerHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 80 Inland