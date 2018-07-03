Weather Forecast: Tuesday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
We begin today with nearly identical temperatures, lower to upper 50s, but fewer clouds. Even with the extra sunshine, highs struggle to overcome a stout sea breeze. Highs hang in the upper 50s at the coast to middle 60s in San Francisco with lower to middle 70s for the bay, middle to upper 70s across the North Bay and South Bay and upper 70s to middle 80s for inland East Bay neighborhoods.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 11 a.m. - Tomorrow 3 a.m.
Expect more clouds tonight, with patchy drizzle near the coast and East Bay Hills. Lows remain steady.
Independence Day: Our coolest day this week arrives tomorrow. Slower sunshine combines with a stronger sea breeze to keep highs in the 50s at the coast, middle 60s to lower 70s around the bay and middle to upper 70s inland. Grab a jacket and blankets if heading out during the evening for watching fireworks. Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s after sunset at 8:35 p.m. The closer you are to the coast and San Francisco the more likely the marine layer clouds challenge any fireworks displays.
Concord: 80/57
Fremont: 75/56
Oakland: 70/55
Redwood City: 76/54
San Francisco: 64/54
San Jose: 78/57
San Rafael: 75/53
Santa Rosa: 80/51
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear to Hazy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy/Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 80 Inland
