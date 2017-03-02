WEATHER

What is the EF-Scale?

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Enhanced Fujita scale looks at the damage caused by a tornado to measure its strength. (AccuWeather)

Measuring the strength of a tornado can be difficult based on sight alone, and weather instruments could easily be damaged by the strong winds.

The Enhanced Fujita scale (EF-Scale) looks at the damage caused by a tornado to measure its strength.

The EF-Scale ranges from 0-5. EF-0 to EF-1 tornadoes cause light to moderate damage, breaking windows and branches, according to AccuWeather.

EF-2 to EF-3 tornadoes can cause roofs to be torn off houses and cars and trains to be lifted and overturned.

EF-4 to EF-5 tornadoes are the most severe. According to AccuWeather, entire neighborhoods can be leveled and cars can be thrown up to 300 feet by these twisters.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadostormwindrainhail
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
Single donor gives $5 million to SJ flood relief fund
Sierra Nevada snowpack close to setting record after 5 years of drought
More Weather
Top Stories
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
Report: Mountain View high school to get millions in Snap IPO
Marin looking into allowing buses on Hwy 101 shoulder
Off-duty police officer shot at in Oakland
$5M donation breathes more hope into San Jose flood relief efforts
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Concord creates ad campaign to bring in business
Show More
'When We Rise' features Dianne Feinstein, SF dark history
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
Single donor gives $5 million to SJ flood relief fund
Firefighters control apartment fire in South San Francisco
More News
Top Video
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
$5M donation breathes more hope into San Jose flood relief efforts
Concord creates ad campaign to bring in business
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
More Video