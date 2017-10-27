  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
WEATHER

Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?

EMBED </>More Videos

The Dodgers and Astros have been hitting home runs at a historic rate. (AccuWeather)

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers set a World Series record by hitting a record eight home runs in Game 2.

There were also three home runs in Game 1, leading people to wonder why there have been so many home runs this World Series.

According to AccuWeather, the hot weather in Los Angeles could explain the abundant long balls. Hot air is less dense, allowing the ball to fly farther. The temperature during Game 1 was a record 103 degrees, while the temperature during Game 2 was 93 degrees.

Others believe the balls have been "juiced," meaning they have been altered to make them easier to hit out the park.

Regardless of the reason, the home runs have made for an exciting World Series.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherbaseballworld seriesLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrossportsaccuweatherMLB
Load Comments
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Spare the Air alert in effect Friday
Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose
San Jose sizzles in record October heat
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
SoCal boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Oakland police, FBI solve 2015 fatal shooting of musician
Show More
iPhone X sells out within minutes overnight
Officials: 2-alarm fire at KFC in San Jose 'unusual'
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
BART board approves proof of payment system
Drunk uncle made 11 y/o nephew drive to avoid DUI, police say
More News
Top Video
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
BART board approves proof of payment system
More Video