WEATHER

Why so many nor'easters this year?

EMBED </>More Videos

The northeast has seen a whooping four nor'easters this March. AccuWeather explains what's causing so many. (AccuWeather)

The Northeast has seen a whopping four nor'easters this March.

It's not especially unusual for nor'easters to come back-to-back, AccuWeather explains. In 2015, three nor'easters hit between Jan. 25 and Feb. 11.

This year's storms, though, have been relatively strong. AccuWeather's Bernie Rayno said the pattern of nor'easters can be explained by the influence of other storms around the country.

"It's been a meteorological traffic jam across North America during the month of March," he said, explaining that areas of cold air build in the northeast, while slow-moving storms linger on the Eastern Seaboard.

Learn more from AccuWeather in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernor'easterwinter stormwinter weathersnowcoldsnow stormu.s. & world
WEATHER
Storm on deck for South Bay
AccuWeather forecast: Wednesday evening
Rain showers keep CHP busy along Highway 17
Over 100 flights cancelled at SFO due to storm
More Weather
Top Stories
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
Storm on deck for South Bay
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
Show More
John Oliver's 'better' Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
Bay Area women give free advice for victims of harassment at work
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock
California launches app to check properties for quake danger
More News
Top Video
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
Storm on deck for South Bay
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
More Video