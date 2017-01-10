Wind and rain bring down trees, powerlines in South Bay

NB 101 north of Bailey... Flooded... Down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/cNAbO1Mx5n — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) January 11, 2017

The worst of the storm hit the South Bay Tuesday evening bringing hard rain, wind and power outages.The weather--relentless in Gilroy as emergency crews respond to call after call."Right now we have trees coming down," said Joe Conteras of Santa Clara County Roads and Airports. "The wind's picking up pretty heavy right now."Countless trees have come crashing down, many taking out power lines in the process, plunging shops and neighborhoods into darkness.On Monterey Frontage Road the massive tree fell onto power lines that stretch over Highway 101 near 10th Street.The situation temporarily threatened to close the highway.Uvas Creek continues to roar like a river, closing Silva's Crossing and causing flooding on roadways."Right now, very dangerous," said Contreras. "Cars can't see, still speeding. Already encountered one guy stuck in the water, couple hydroplaners. No one really slowing down at all. We've gotten splashed a couple times already."In Morgan Hill, sandbags are piled high for the taking. Jay Tucker was trying to avoid a second round of flooding at his home in San Martin. "Build a bigger border," said Jay Tucker. "Little bit higher and hope to deter the water around the house this time."