Wind topples tree catching Camry under trunk on I-280

Wind from a powerful storm sweeping through the Bay Area is causing chaos on major roadways. A fallen tree closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 280 Sunday.A Toyota Camry was caught under the trunk of the tree. The rest of it came down across the interstate. Two cars were not able to avoid it. The rest of the tree came down across all four lanes and was quickly removed by Caltrans crews.According to the CHP a woman driving one of the cars did suffer minor injuries because of the tree collapse."The tree did not fall on the vehicle," said Christopher Barshini of the CHP. "The tree actually fell on the freeway first and both vehicles were not able to react in time and they collided into the tree."Jose Perez was sitting inside of a bus stop shelter with some friends off 7th Street and Market when the scaffolding from a hotel under renovation started coming apart above him. "We heard boom boom on top of us," he said. "What the heck's that going on, next thing you know we see the wood in front of us, falling down."Perez says the wind was whistling through here pretty strong when the scaffolding collapsed. No one was injured, but Market Street had to be closed down as crews began cleaning up the mess.Although the rain has caused hazardous conditions it may be the wind that's causing the biggest issues.