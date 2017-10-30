WINTER IS COMING: Snow on its way to the Sierra

  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Winter is coming to the Sierra this weekend! The first significant snowstorm of the season will arrive Friday and continue with on & off snow showers through Monday morning.

Expect snow levels to start around 6,500' before dropping as low as 4,000' by Saturday night.

This graphic shows the possibility of snow in the Sierra.


Travel delays are to be expected, especially Friday night and through the weekend. It is a good idea to check all of the essentials of your car are in working order -- wipers, lights, breaks, fluids, battery, etcetera.

Be careful out there!


Make sure to carry your chains as chain controls are like to go into effect on some roadways. Remember to keep a greater distance between you and the car in front of you and to take it slow traveling in this treacherous weather.

