OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Unusually cold April weather brought thunderstorms, hail and snow to the Bay Area on Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, several locations received small hail including San Jose, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Oakland and many cities in Santa Clara County.
The heavy hail started falling around 7:30 a.m., surrounding Redwood Road and Skyline Boulevard in the Oakland Hills. Some East Bay roadways were coated with hail at about 9:30 a.m. and drivers said it felt like the Sierra as they described slipping and sliding in the Oakland Hills.
Some residents tweeted pictures of kids sledding down the street while others described the hail as "blizzard like".
Oakland residents say it was part scary, part fascinating, to see hail like this in the Bay Area.
"It was coming down hard so I had to check my car twice it was everywhere," said resident Nikysha Parker. "Hope it doesn't break my windshield, it was coming down hard."
Several accidents were reported as a result of the unusual weather. Police requested drivers slow down and use caution. They also added that residents should wait at home until the roads cleared up due to icy conditions.
The Oakland Unified School District allowed students to arrive late because of the weather.
Am I really in Oakland? Or is this Tahoe? 😳 pic.twitter.com/3MiMnHWzvb— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 16, 2018
Monday's storm ranks 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
It snowed on Mount Hamilton and the Diablo Range, and a weather service spokesman said any peaks that are above 3,000 feet could see more snow on Monday.
The weather service issued an advisory for Santa Cruz County Monday morning reporting heavy showers and possible "dime sized" hail. They warned residents of lightning and said the storm might intensify.
Bay City News contributed to this report.