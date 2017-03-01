WEATHER

Check out this breathtaking footage of underwater life

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Deep Discoverer robot captured gorgeous footage of oceanic life in the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument. (Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration)

Under the sea, marine life is beautiful, take it from me!

Gorgeous footage of oceanic life was recently captured during an expedition in the American Samoa's Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, which is "one of four Marine National Monuments spanning across the Pacific that protects diverse marine ecosystems and the millions of wildlife dependent upon the Central Pacific," the U.S. Fish & Wildlife service said.

Engineers from the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration (GFOE) piloted the Deep Discoverer, a 4.5-ton robot, underwater to capture the incredible imagery of sea life.

The NOAA and the GFOE partnered on the expedition, which looks to "characterize the biology and geology of deep water habitats" off the American Samoa, according to the GFOE.

"We are operating off the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, and the cruise continues until March 2," a GFOE representative said.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerfishwild animalsoceans
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
Moraga residents seek answers from EBMUD over landslide damages
San Jose flood victims relief fund nears $1 million
More Weather
Top Stories
Judge rules wife of Orlando gunman can be released on bond
Trumps speech leaves GOP divided on key issues
SFPD: 2 detained after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss at least 4 weeks due to injury
Uber CEO apologizes after argument with driver
South Bay preschool mourns teacher killed in SoCal plane crash
Teens missing since 1971 found in submerged car
Show More
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
Apartment red-tagged where Berkeley couple, 2 cats died
More News
Top Video
Trumps speech leaves GOP divided on key issues
Uber CEO apologizes after argument with driver
SFPD: 2 detained after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
South Bay preschool mourns teacher killed in SoCal plane crash
More Video